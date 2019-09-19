Cortland Advisers Lowered Southern Co/The (SO) Position By $8.45 Million; 3SBIO (TRSBF) SI Decreased By 2.88%

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Southern Co/The (SO) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 153,610 shares as Southern Co/The (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 920,579 shares with $50.89M value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Southern Co/The now has $63.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 253,692 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018

3SBIO INC (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) had a decrease of 2.88% in short interest. TRSBF’s SI was 3.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.88% from 3.32M shares previously. It closed at $1.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

3SBio Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $. The company's primary products include TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin for thrombocytopenia; Yisaipu, a tumour necrosis factor for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; and EPIAO, a recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease , chemotherapy-induced anemia, and reduction of allogeneic blood transfusion in surgery patients. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products also comprise SEPO, a recombinant human erythropoietin for anemia associated with CKD and chemotherapy; Byetta/Bydureon, an exenatide injection to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus; and Qiming Keli for retinopathy caused by type-2 diabetes.

Another recent and important 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “3SBio Inc ADR 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2017.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.38% below currents $60.84 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Friday, September 6. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.83 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.