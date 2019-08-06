Cortland Advisers Lowered Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Stock Price Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake Upped by Capital Innovations Llc

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 7.90M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 424,096 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bartlett Co Llc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 51,457 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Com. 8,613 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 16,761 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 13,675 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company reported 181,788 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.02% or 85,714 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Arrow Fincl stated it has 11,894 shares. Bluestein R H Co holds 1.26% or 195,092 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia owns 5.30 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 88,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 39,140 shares. Coastline Com holds 26,911 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Com reported 113,690 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 20,045 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 380,851 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Salient Cap Advsrs Ltd Com owns 3.19M shares. Farmers Trust invested in 1.11% or 195,623 shares. Callahan Ltd holds 2.2% or 591,914 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 30,287 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 11,100 shares. Yorktown Management Rech Communications Inc invested in 0.52% or 80,000 shares.