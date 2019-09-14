Cortland Advisers Lifted Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $10.84 Million; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut Position in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) as Stock Value Rose

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 1.65 million shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.17 million shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 12,478 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0.14% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 26,800 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company accumulated 0.44% or 78,886 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 51,014 shares. 500 are held by Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy). Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 13,416 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,325 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.75% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 179,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Bard Assocs has invested 1.41% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 319,852 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 127.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Google Inc by 13,994 shares to 149,494 shares, valued at $161.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 155,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,511 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

