Cortland Advisers Lifted Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position; Wallington Asset Management Boosted Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96M, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.