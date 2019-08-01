Cortland Advisers Lifted Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); Horizon Investment Services Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) Has Trimmed by $454,300

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $74.29. About 6.46 million shares traded or 70.27% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 53.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 6,758 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 14,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 452,492 shares traded or 49.77% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Cap Management Ltd holds 9,840 shares. Magellan Asset has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Interactive Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 3,166 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank Com has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 6.30M shares. Moreover, Reliant Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Davenport & Ltd owns 1.40M shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.01 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 448,450 were reported by Aperio Group Ltd Com. Ftb holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 8,387 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 13,646 shares.

