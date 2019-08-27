Cortland Advisers Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Tesla (TSLA) Share Value Rose While Fort Point Capital Partners Has Increased Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.36. About 434,642 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 1560% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 1,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.08. About 5.12M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 27/03/2018 – NTSB OPENING PROBE OF TESLA CRASH THAT OCCURRED MARCH 23; 29/05/2018 – Daily Breeze: These new Tesla service grads already have jobs lined up; 10/05/2018 – TESLA INC CEO ELON MUSK SAYS PLANNING TO LAUNCH TESLA IN TURKEY LATER THIS YEAR – TWEET; 09/05/2018 – NTSB-INVESTIGATION PRIMARILY FOCUS ON EMERGENCY RESPONSE IN RELATION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY FIRE, INCLUDING FIRE DEPARTMENT ACTIVITIES, TOWING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 31/03/2018 – The numbers in the $TSLA blog post are “damn lies” that reflect a deeply disingenuous attempt to justify loss of life; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 07/03/2018 – The Tesla CEO shared photos of the company’s Semi electric truck test-drive on Wednesday; 05/05/2018 – @elonmusk Actually VW owns the “short burn of the century” award (2008). If you keep focusing on fantasies of stock market schadenfreude, VW’s Audi brand will probably end up owning much of $TSLA’s EV marketshare too. Even for a super capable guy like you, priorities have to matter

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 59,624 shares. Starr International holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 110,000 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Com holds 47,705 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3.87 million are held by Kayne Anderson Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Haverford Communications holds 22,260 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gru Hldg Ag owns 14,955 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.3% or 743,764 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 54,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 1.50 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,618 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Exane Derivatives owns 14 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Invests Incorporated reported 1.25 million shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday 8/1 Insider Buying Report: LGND, TSLA – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Best Tesla Can Hope For – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tilson negative on Tesla – Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan Gives An Update On His Tesla Trade – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla’s Advantage In Behaviour Prediction For Autonomous Driving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 7,586 shares to 24,403 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,388 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).