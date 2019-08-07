Cortland Advisers Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Unitil (UTL) Position by $2.22 Million; Stock Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 82,878 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 41,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 36,283 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL); 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 935,017 shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream slips after guiding Q1, FY 2019 EPS below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Safe And Stable Way To Earn A 6%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0.3% or 743,764 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 7,916 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,758 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,604 shares stake. Blackhill Cap owns 0.67% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 64,800 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 134,173 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Company owns 43,420 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 145,868 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has 40,250 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd owns 86,247 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsr has invested 6.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Advsrs Lc invested 6.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 3,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VST or UTL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Unitil Reports Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:UTL – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.