Cortland Advisers Increases Stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding by $313,686; Shares Rose

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 6.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 4.92M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank accumulated 2,951 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0.31% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 245,449 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lpl Fin Lc holds 438,458 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 44,369 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York holds 2,948 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 1,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.49% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keybank Association Oh reported 227,729 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 3,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com owns 156,056 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited, Delaware-based fund reported 152,900 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 5,560 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.13M shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares to 131,758 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).