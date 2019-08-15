Cortland Advisers Increases Stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Raised Position by $1.59 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02 million shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 33,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 6.88M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.36M, up from 6.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 14.10M shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,775 shares to 57,202 shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.