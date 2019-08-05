Cortland Advisers Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Macquarie Group LTD Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $1.02 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $66.03. About 1.15M shares traded or 49.44% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 14,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 81,811 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 95,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 3.40M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has 8,198 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 881,865 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 3,382 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 4,280 shares in its portfolio. 282,703 were accumulated by Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Co. Narwhal Management has invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Heronetta Lp has 7.94% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citadel Advsr Limited Co reported 45,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carroll Associates Inc reported 1,514 shares. The California-based Grassi Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.95% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 25,352 shares. Fernwood Investment Llc holds 0.11% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. 683 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian.