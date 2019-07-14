Cortland Advisers Increases Holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); Honeywell Intl (HON) Position Has Boosted by Trust Co Of Vermont

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, up from 69,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.20M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 3.01M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares; 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growth-Acreage combination OK’d by shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Mgmt Lc has 0.95% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,083 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 2,967 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,779 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 115,949 shares. Andra Ap owns 77,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Verity Asset Management Incorporated owns 8,839 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 5,366 shares. Cutler Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). M Holdings Securities reported 24,277 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Monetary Management Group stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Calamos Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Intll stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Communication Of Virginia Va holds 1.83% or 180,659 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 119,180 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 7,595 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Mngmt reported 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated owns 26,221 shares. Founders Financial Secs Limited Company owns 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,316 shares. 14,496 are held by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Keating Counselors stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hilltop Holdings holds 0.17% or 5,063 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman accumulated 0.23% or 6,171 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.68% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 7,887 were reported by First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson. Round Table invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 47,858 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,617 shares. 28,050 were reported by Indexiq Advisors Lc.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,036 shares to 18,779 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,524 shares, and cut its stake in Vang Ftse All (VEU).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold $154,143.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon’s $700M plan to retrain employees could benefit Arizona workers – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.