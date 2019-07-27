Cortland Advisers Increased Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $1.52 Million; Valuation Rose; Valmont Inds (VMI) Shares Declined While Robecosam Ag Has Increased by $1.14 Million Its Position

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 8,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77M, up from 135,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.58. About 132,798 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,160 shares to 53,290 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 3,378 shares. 3,118 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 2,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company holds 41,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 133,784 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System reported 3,866 shares. Qv Investors invested in 137,779 shares or 2.56% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 11,498 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 151,112 were accumulated by Btim Corp. American Century reported 47,759 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Co holds 5,100 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt stated it has 19,341 shares. M&T Bank owns 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 1,793 shares.