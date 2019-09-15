Cortland Advisers Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $10.84 Million; Valuation Rose; Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 1.19M shares traded or 56.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj stated it has 7,129 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,926 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 217,389 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 3,580 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 11,851 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 189,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 393,178 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lifeplan Inc stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Phocas Financial Corp holds 0% or 2,210 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs holds 39,423 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & Com invested in 0% or 2,152 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,456 shares.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 756,687 shares to 562,202 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 101,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,838 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Capital Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,900 were reported by Skylands Limited Company. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hartford Financial Management reported 2,600 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). American Investment Services reported 3,336 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 79,373 shares. Plancorp Limited owns 5,732 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Stockton has 0.55% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,202 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 2.05% or 184,939 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 106,132 shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.59% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 101,342 shares. Gyroscope Capital Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,939 shares. Ci Investments accumulated 290,600 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Co has 2,711 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.