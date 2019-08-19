Cortland Advisers Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million; Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 127,270 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 285,218 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 8,064 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co reported 145,868 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beaumont Financial Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,984 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il reported 8,613 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 589 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 0.02% or 5,129 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 3,500 shares. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Inc has invested 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Prtnrs Group Inc Ag reported 14,955 shares stake. Homrich And Berg holds 0.08% or 25,793 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc holds 286,822 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 225 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 134,173 shares.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares to 242,681 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

