Cortland Advisers Holds Position in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D); Servicenow (NOW) Position Has Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.32 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 6,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.30M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.05% or 23,222 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 16,152 shares. Putnam Limited Com invested 0.58% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Profund Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Strategic Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.16% or 1,645 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.03% or 38,009 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 5,398 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 945,379 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 1,863 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Limited has 2.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 63,280 shares. Invesco owns 1.01M shares. Praesidium Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 10.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Barrett Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Capital Llp has invested 1.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,900 shares to 600 shares, valued at $51,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 119,349 shares. Parametric Associates Llc reported 2.01M shares stake. Chickasaw Capital Management Lc invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Albion Fincl Gru Ut invested in 0.47% or 45,391 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 176,325 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,305 shares. Paloma Partners Management invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,631 shares. Choate stated it has 2,762 shares. Thomasville Bankshares owns 41,816 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 200,004 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel holds 9,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 16,828 are held by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank invested in 6,638 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.