Cortland Advisers Holding in Southern Co/The (SO) Lowered by $8.45 Million; As Dish Network (DISH) Valuation Declined, Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Stake by $5.25 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 138,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 26,581 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 164,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 890,205 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 153,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 920,579 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.89 million, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 2.39M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene (NYSE:CNC) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cox reaches deal with ACC Network – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fox channels go dark on Dish in new dispute – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Breakout or Breakdown for Bitcoin? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

