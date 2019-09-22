Cortland Advisers Holding In Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Was Increased; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed by $426,096 as Share Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 85.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 101,524 shares to 607,838 shares, valued at $47.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 153,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,579 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $821.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 7,636 shares to 143,254 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 3,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

