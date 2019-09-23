Cortland Advisers Holding In Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Was Has Increased; Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 84.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 14,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, down from 16,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79 million shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.73 million shares traded or 357.09% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 83,442 shares to 303,632 shares, valued at $58.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 153,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,579 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Group Ltd Company accumulated 512,142 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 54,955 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 144,266 shares. Dearborn Prns Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 31,373 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,329 shares. Whitnell And Company owns 19,400 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated holds 0.29% or 138,216 shares. Beacon Fin Grp stated it has 0.31% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.01% or 10,455 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 8,486 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 89,351 shares. Natixis reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Soros Fund Management Lc stated it has 81,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 230,017 shares. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1,062 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Covington Capital has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ent Financial Service Corporation invested in 5,970 shares. West Oak Capital Limited accumulated 16,398 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.6% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 4,268 shares. 11,070 are owned by Twin Capital Mngmt Inc. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 18,954 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0.35% or 6,090 shares. Eventide Asset Management Lc holds 12,400 shares. Natl Pension Service stated it has 494,284 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Trust invested in 32,307 shares or 0.67% of the stock.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,709 shares to 7,445 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 9,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).