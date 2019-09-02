Cortland Advisers Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Decreased by $22.51 Million as Valuation Rose; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Stake Maintained by Morgan Stanley

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76M shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WILL BE BUILT, SAYS HOPES BC GOVERNMENT WILL STOP OBSTRUCTING IT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada to Sell Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Canada Govt for C$4.5 Billion; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 86,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 361,311 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46 million, up from 275,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 278,430 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 NON-CASH COSTS $95 MLN TO $105 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 155,531 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $113.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 254,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,241 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

