Cortland Advisers Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake; Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Shares Rose While Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.82 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75M, down from 16.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 152,838 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International Claim Concerns Celgar Pulp Mil; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.09. About 316,216 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 0% or 150 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 29,752 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 5,703 shares. Advisory Serv owns 4,197 shares. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 14,332 shares. The New York-based Epoch Partners Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability has 7,211 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 63,170 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 200 shares. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 13,127 are owned by Bessemer Group. Parkside Finance National Bank Tru has 29,647 shares. Northeast Investment Management owns 6,753 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 77,272 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Principal Gru reported 0% stake. Pnc Service Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 3,772 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 437,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.1% or 56,200 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 423,600 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 485 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 489,920 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0% or 39,600 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited stated it has 250,549 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology has 0.03% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 2.06M shares.