Cortland Advisers Has Upped Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake By $1.52 Million; Cortland Bancorp Has 8 Sentiment

Cortland Advisers Llc increased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc acquired 25,282 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 282,703 shares with $17.14 million value, up from 257,421 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 381,287 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 funds started new and increased holdings, while 1 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $105.00 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.

The stock increased 6.06% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 610 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.38’s average target is 4.08% above currents $67.62 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Ladenburg. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.