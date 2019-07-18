Cortland Advisers Has Upped Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Stake by $631,917

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.18. About 645,848 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 17.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,246 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 8,486 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 5,321 shares. Northstar Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,144 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.39% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 22,572 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 48,496 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc stated it has 5,364 shares. Beach Mngmt Limited Liability owns 48,272 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 654 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Com holds 1.12% or 490,129 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 13,787 shares. 269,216 are owned by M&T Savings Bank Corp. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Utd Automobile Association holds 251,476 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream -6% in two days since disappointing Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream cuts planned capex by $450M for 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stockâ€™s Growth Engine Is Running Out of Fuel – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners LP: Magellan Midstream to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Aug. 1 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 4.60M shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Enterprise Service Corp has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 18,025 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr Inc reported 3.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp holds 71,082 shares. Villere St Denis J & reported 67,600 shares. Barbara Oil Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Roberts Glore Il has invested 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 147,792 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Kdi Cap Prtn Llc invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsr Ltd owns 81,799 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Putnam Fl Mngmt Company holds 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 354,368 shares. Invest Limited Company owns 92,111 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AMZN and MSFT Are the Last Left Standing in the Battle for the JEDI Contract – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Microsoft Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares to 97,318 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).