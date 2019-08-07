Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Share Price Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Stake as Stock Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 346,708 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07 million, down from 358,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $115.8. About 5.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 11.42M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT) by 12,245 shares to 27,847 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset accumulated 6,523 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Vantage Investment Ltd reported 114,905 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.26% or 283,510 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Business Financial Svcs owns 7,970 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability holds 22,726 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 0.24% or 111,652 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm stated it has 4,557 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 4,467 shares. City Co holds 1.92% or 65,291 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 175,406 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.52% or 21,397 shares in its portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,808 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $507.33M for 22.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.