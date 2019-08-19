Cortland Advisers Has Trimmed Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $22.51 Million; Pembroke Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT)

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 6.98 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN-STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS CONSISTENT WITH CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CONTINUE TO EXPECT A 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.80 PER SHARE, FOLLOWED BY $1.00 PER SHARE IN 2019 AND $1.25 PER SHARE IN 2020; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 989,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The institutional investor held 5.85 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, up from 4.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 617,013 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan unveils Houston Ship Channel enhancement projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,740 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 756,725 shares. Advent Ma has 2.43M shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Samson Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 556,616 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Company owns 298,782 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,261 shares. Alphamark Advsr Llc reported 1,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 96,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.47% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Boys Arnold And Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,439 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated holds 9,113 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Llc owns 0.33% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 37,277 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 71,887 shares. 466,500 were reported by Robertson Opportunity Limited Co.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 18.69% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0% or 31,729 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) or 16,588 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 152,797 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited reported 33,412 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.37M shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Hightower Ltd Com has invested 0% in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). Granite Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 435,870 shares. 122 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Pembroke Limited reported 1.32% stake. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT).