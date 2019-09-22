Cortland Advisers Has Raised Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Shares Rose; Capital International Sarl Trimmed Holding in Edison International (EIX) as Stock Price Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 29,540 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 34,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 2.11 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES 80 PERCENT OF RESOURCES CARBON FREE IN CALIFORNIA; 13/04/2018 – Sophia is Named a 2018 Gold Edison Award Winner in Robotics; 28/05/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON ACQUIRES SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FLORIDA; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Black & Veatch, Synexis effort in fighting illness-causing microbes wins Edison award; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/23/2018 03:23 PM

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.51M shares traded or 85.13% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.35 million for 11.44 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 50,700 shares to 134,220 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 183,746 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 1.77M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 15,428 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.2% or 83,092 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 25,415 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 46,041 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 11,906 shares. 4,366 are owned by Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 14,481 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 805,381 shares. Victory Cap Management reported 48,047 shares stake. Valueact Holding LP owns 0.49% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 700,000 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 214,952 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3,150 were accumulated by Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Regions reported 7,176 shares. Bridgecreek Limited Company holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 142,180 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,666 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Notis holds 0.49% or 16,175 shares. Lvw Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 3,509 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 157,788 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 21,528 shares. 4,446 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Com. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 250 shares.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23,588 shares to 140,356 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 177,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).