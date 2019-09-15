Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Position in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by $12.48 Million as Stock Declined; Ancient Art LP Upped Its Zillow Group (Z) Position by $21.44 Million

Ancient Art Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp bought 476,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.84 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.10 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 1.83M shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 157,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 947,412 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.23M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.33. About 1.76M shares traded or 96.10% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 16/04/2018 – RBC CITES RESULTS OF LEVADA POLL ON PROTESTS; 11/05/2018 – RBC to provide financing for £2.2bn ZPG buyout; 09/05/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 105 FROM SFR 101; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-119; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-RBC I&TS names new global head for private capital services; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 23/04/2018 – RBC Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.53 billion for 11.27 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.