Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Its Position in Duke Energy (DUK) by $2.08 Million; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Shareholder Midas Management Has Increased Its Holding by $645,000 as Shares Declined

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63M shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 23,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 140,356 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39M, down from 163,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha And Ltd stated it has 3,607 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 4,588 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com owns 24,859 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 19,639 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.43% or 73,650 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 40,600 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 25,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,659 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,328 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 116 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 558 shares stake. Howe & Rusling holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,162 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 70,813 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp holds 0.21% or 17,692 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Limited Co holds 11,730 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 216,106 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commerce Bancshares holds 0.01% or 6,001 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Comm holds 1.17% or 17,683 shares in its portfolio. Brookmont Management holds 17,118 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp invested in 0.09% or 208,652 shares. Bankshares invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 102,657 shares stake. 4,805 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp. Bessemer Group holds 9,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.78 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.91M are held by Waddell Reed. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 835,102 shares.