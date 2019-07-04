Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position by $22.51 Million; Rockland Trust Co Has Boosted Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $897,666

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 21,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,820 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, up from 169,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.64 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Seek Direction on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Results from XELJANZ XR ORAL Shift Study, The First Phase 3b/4 Study to Evaluate Methotrexate Withdrawal with JAK Inhibitor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,981 shares to 179,014 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,915 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California has 2.31% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,645 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York-based Williams Jones & Lc has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 58,232 shares in its portfolio. 71,745 were reported by Legacy Prns. Regentatlantic Limited Company owns 502,725 shares. 52,871 are owned by Matarin Cap Ltd. Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 371,305 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc owns 1.14M shares. Heritage Management Corporation invested in 1.02% or 405,221 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Haverford reported 455,134 shares stake. 2.29 million are owned by Thornburg Mngmt. Girard Ptnrs owns 89,492 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdg owns 12,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension stated it has 2.20M shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability owns 179,025 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). invested in 4.26 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.1% or 851,190 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 2,153 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 378,277 shares. Asset Management One Company accumulated 986,998 shares. 3.40 million were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Beach Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 1.54% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 42,830 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 466,500 shares or 5.73% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plancorp Lc owns 16,467 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 53,780 shares.