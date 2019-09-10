Cortland Advisers Has Lowered By $22.51 Million Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding; Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Sellers Increased By 6.83% Their Shorts

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) had an increase of 6.83% in short interest. BDGE’s SI was 531,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.83% from 497,900 shares previously. With 28,000 avg volume, 19 days are for Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s short sellers to cover BDGE’s short positions. The SI to Bridge Bancorp Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 19,496 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.33 million activity. Shares for $4.54M were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 21. Lindenbaum Nathan had bought 3,126 shares worth $86,747.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $565.99 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.50 million for 23.00 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 7.07% above currents $20.24 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.