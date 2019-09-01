Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $1.52 Million; As At&T (T) (T) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Holding

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) (T) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 17,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 45,162 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. (T) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 8,198 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Invest Advsrs Limited Company has 89,947 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 48,496 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 33,453 shares. 91,109 are held by Westpac Corporation. Mirae Asset Global holds 1.60M shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.14% or 97,097 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 7,916 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Samson Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 13,820 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com owns 57,574 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corporation holds 10,210 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc holds 44,402 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 9,520 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 872,821 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Lc has 1.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 7,536 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 544,694 were reported by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Pure Fin Advsrs holds 7,933 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 98,463 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.87 million shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.06M shares stake. Ent Financial invested in 68,986 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 1.07M shares.

