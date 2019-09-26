Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position; Intel (INTC) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 56,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.02. About 16.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 891,440 shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co reported 14,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mcmillion Capital, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,005 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Baystate Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.07% or 4,744 shares. 6,169 were accumulated by Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Lc has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 1.18% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership has 8.84% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ipswich Management Inc holds 0.24% or 11,895 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 850 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Salient Advsrs Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.14M shares.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 54,006 shares to 323,503 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,670 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

