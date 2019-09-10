Cortland Advisers Has Increased Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $1.52 Million; As Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Value Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted by $311,100 Its Stake

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 236,230 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 230,399 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American And Communications holds 0.22% or 12,788 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Commerce Mi Adv reported 11,550 shares. Regis Mgmt Company Limited Liability accumulated 6,627 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 0.03% or 6,753 shares in its portfolio. Hl Finance Services Lc owns 5,364 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 5,129 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Co. 5,660 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Limited Com. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 240,319 shares. 13,787 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Perella Weinberg Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.19% or 413,725 shares. Df Dent & Company holds 0.01% or 6,150 shares. Alps Inc invested in 6.27% or 14.61 million shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 525,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 23,231 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1.03M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 48,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.03% or 17,419 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Com has 16,500 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 10,250 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 11,458 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 409,291 shares or 0% of the stock. 130 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 0% or 159 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

