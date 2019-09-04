Cortland Advisers Has Increased Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position by $1.52 Million; Valuation Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Stake In V F (VFC) Was Has Increased

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 91,645 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4.35M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377.82M, up from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 601,733 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 518,035 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $308.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,467 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 12,005 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Lp owns 4,212 shares. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.09% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,531 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 2,667 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.37% or 10,755 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank stated it has 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Landscape Capital Ltd accumulated 60,559 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 7,158 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 15,161 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 474,052 shares. Washington reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Ltd owns 340,964 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.33% stake. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 195,960 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.