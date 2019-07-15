Cortland Advisers Has Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose; Cbs B (CBS) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 390,164 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp B (CBS) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 14,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 33,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.26. About 664,932 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS OFFER FOR VIACOM WAS SAID TO BE IMMEDIATELY REJECTED: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 105,572 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 765,645 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 671,122 shares. Aviva Pcl owns 450,631 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Rampart Management Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 24,498 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt has 0.76% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hartford Invest Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 38,101 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). First Mercantile owns 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,180 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Old National Comml Bank In owns 12,012 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ci accumulated 0.02% or 77,100 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.39% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 58,361 shares.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $442.27M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Co by 673,639 shares to 867,390 shares, valued at $21.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 31,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

