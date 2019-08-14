Cortland Advisers Has Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $1.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $542,980 as Share Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 66.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The hedge fund held 4,007 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 11,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 227,550 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 103,507 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream to Participate in JP Morgan Energy Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% stake. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt LP reported 413,725 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 200 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.11% or 12,221 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Management holds 0.07% or 7,850 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcdaniel Terry accumulated 7,000 shares. Haverford Trust Com owns 22,260 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 37,470 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. 134,624 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Suntrust Banks Inc has 13,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commerce Bank has 9,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Llc owns 66,272 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 11,550 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 118,645 shares to 458,493 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 31,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,665 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 50,184 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 9.39 million shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,120 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 71,639 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 4,497 are owned by Captrust Financial. South Dakota Council reported 24,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma reported 32.98 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 543,588 shares. Moreover, Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,870 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritable LP holds 0.05% or 36,730 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 260,860 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.