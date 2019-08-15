Cortland Advisers Has Increased Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake by $7.43 Million; Clean Yield Group Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Raised by $1.18 Million as Stock Value Rose

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 51,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 192,238 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 140,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 184,623 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 939,943 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 26,416 shares. 6,100 were accumulated by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.62% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 362 shares. 1.70M are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs. Manchester Cap Management stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Credit Agricole S A holds 81,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 200 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 54,005 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 2.36M shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. North Amer Mngmt Corp owns 0.11% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 27,490 shares. Teton Advsrs invested 0.24% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:BABY) by 40,220 shares to 16,440 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,622 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. On Monday, May 13 Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 2.08 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 6,550 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.