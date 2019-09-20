Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Market Valuation Rose; Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Valuation Declined While Caymus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 71.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 989,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 402,339 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 7.71 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 856,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.12M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.01M, down from 5.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 7.51 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Annual Sustainability Report; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 23.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office stated it has 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Asset Management One Com, a Japan-based fund reported 43,254 shares. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 554,739 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 735 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 38.96M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 11.19 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 147,602 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 288,084 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paragon Associate & Paragon Associate Ii Joint Venture holds 1.11% or 125,000 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 16,200 shares. Ameritas Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 157,850 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Victory Inc accumulated 924,412 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.52 million for 23.51 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 86,738 shares. 35,400 are owned by Whitnell And. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt stated it has 13,933 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.36% or 6.07 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk accumulated 1.93M shares. Dean Limited Com has 244,304 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 2.18M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Waverton Inv Ltd reported 32,960 shares. Prudential reported 10.62 million shares. Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 7.65% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 2.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 375,445 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 10.73M shares. Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos Cap LP stated it has 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).