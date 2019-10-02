Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Southern Co/The (SO) Holding By $8.45 Million; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped By $136.93 Million Its Allegion Plc (ALLE) Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Allegion Plc (ALLE) stake by 46.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co acquired 1.24M shares as Allegion Plc (ALLE)’s stock rose 4.54%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 3.94M shares with $435.26M value, up from 2.69M last quarter. Allegion Plc now has $9.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $100.42. About 265,068 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 08/03/2018 – Allegion Launches $50 M Corporate Venture Fund; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MLN, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80; 13/05/2018 – Allegion To Acquire Australian Residential Door Hardware Leader Gainsborough, National Commercial Locksmith; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q EPS 75c

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Southern Co/The (SO) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 153,610 shares as Southern Co/The (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 920,579 shares with $50.89 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Southern Co/The now has $64.13B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 2.56M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion has $11500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 11.03% above currents $100.42 stock price. Allegion had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 30 with “In-Line”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ALLE shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Financial invested in 66 shares. Hartford Management Company invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 610,883 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 8,705 are owned by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 641 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 5,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 7,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 30 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Bb&T reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 2,080 shares. Fort LP holds 0.59% or 27,739 shares in its portfolio. Aurora Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 19,448 shares. Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,743 shares to 12,928 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 730,770 shares and now owns 2.70 million shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12.13M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. 63,040 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Washington Tru Bancorporation reported 12,756 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 9,200 shares. 15,511 were accumulated by Cleararc Incorporated. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 89,867 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 35,105 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department holds 0.51% or 93,145 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,478 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 11,813 shares. Bollard Gp Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 303,094 shares. Wade G W & reported 292,350 shares. 4,537 were reported by Wms Ltd Liability Corp. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% or 8,353 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability owns 4,112 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -2.20% below currents $61.35 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 1.

