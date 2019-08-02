Cortland Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Market Value Rose; As Kinross Gold N (KGC) Share Price Rose, Holder Hexavest Lowered Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 7.03M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (KGC) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 400,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.575. About 13.74M shares traded or 21.73% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp Util by 31,196 shares to 537,516 shares, valued at $86.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agl Energy Co L by 114,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Ce (ASHR).

