Cortland Advisers Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $2.06 Million; Market Value Declined; Denali Advisors Raised Worthington Industries (WOR) Position by $490,920

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Worthington Industries (WOR) by 45455.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, up from 27 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Worthington Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 179,467 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 34,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 205,362 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 239,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 7.09M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47,600 shares to 242,400 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings.