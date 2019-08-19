Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Position in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $1.52 Million as Shares Rose; Troy Asset Management LTD Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $395,300

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 788,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,659 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 57,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Huntington Natl Bank holds 31,213 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 3.21M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 49,100 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hudock Capital Gru Lc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Franklin has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Novare Limited Liability stated it has 96,600 shares. Aviance Cap Llc reported 0.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested in 23,669 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Doliver Ltd Partnership reported 3,580 shares stake.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Plans Even More Construction – The Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, LP (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,664 shares. Covington Inv holds 1.27% or 63,443 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 585,751 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Loews holds 0% or 6,980 shares in its portfolio. Pettee invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Martin Incorporated Tn has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,149 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc holds 149,088 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.09% or 2,808 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration reported 37,700 shares. Horrell Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.94% or 31,167 shares in its portfolio. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 7,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smithfield Communication invested in 35,734 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, Roberts Glore & Inc Il has 0.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.