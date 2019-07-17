Cortland Advisers Has Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake; MDC Partners (MDCA) Sentiment Is 0.73

MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 37 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 51 cut down and sold equity positions in MDC Partners Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 48.04 million shares, down from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MDC Partners Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 33 Increased: 19 New Position: 18.

Cortland Advisers Llc increased Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc acquired 25,282 shares as Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 282,703 shares with $17.14M value, up from 257,421 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp now has $15.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 207,010 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDC Partners Forms New Network to Unite the Power of Media, Technology and Data – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KWT Global’s Aaron Kwittken Launches Purpose Podcast – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $186.97 million. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 25,916 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss $31.4M; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Ned Russell Joins MDC Partners as Managing Partner, Healthcare to Bolster Award-Winning Network’s lmpressive Category Experience and Growth; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND

Frontfour Capital Group Llc holds 7.92% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. for 2.61 million shares. Bain Capital Credit Lp owns 1.73 million shares or 5.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lorber David A has 4.91% invested in the company for 78,973 shares. The California-based Indaba Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.18% in the stock. Stanley Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, January 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Ladenburg maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $75 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M reported 6,990 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 654 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 7,353 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Country Club Na stated it has 7,311 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Com stated it has 525,234 shares. Narwhal Management accumulated 29,350 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 23,669 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 111,003 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, Maryland-based fund reported 4,744 shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 3.87% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Montag A And reported 4,000 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 31,602 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hightower Ltd Liability Com invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.