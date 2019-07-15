Cortland Advisers Decreased Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by $22.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Raised Its Icf International (ICFI) Position by $1.25 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 16,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99 million, up from 390,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.75. About 123,723 shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI)

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 9.39M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – KML WILL CONSULT WITH VARIOUS STAKEHOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO REACH AGREEMENTS BY MAY 31ST THAT MAY ALLOW PROJECT TO PROCEED; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KMI STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO AN ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66 million for 23.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 105,054 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,174 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 19,638 are owned by Nuwave Investment Management Ltd. Advsrs invested 1.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 86,497 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has 207,598 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Petrus Trust Lta holds 4.59% or 1.18M shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eagle Ltd Company invested in 5.72 million shares or 4.47% of the stock. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 23,625 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.15% or 742,568 shares in its portfolio. 10,555 were reported by Salem Counselors. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 21 shares.

