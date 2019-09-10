Cortland Advisers Cut Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $22.51 Million; Share Value Rose; As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Raised Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 16.08M shares traded or 25.37% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – ALBERTA INTRODUCES LEGISLATION ALLOWING IT TO RESTRICT PROVINCIAL EXPORTS OF CRUDE OIL, NATURAL GAS AND REFINED FUELS; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 1.93 million shares traded or 32.52% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.62 million for 22.99 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Management reported 182,320 shares. Payden And Rygel owns 756,725 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 734,554 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,306 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 367,739 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division owns 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 97,494 shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 526,206 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 40,108 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 74,852 shares in its portfolio. 1.02 million are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 10 accumulated 119,608 shares. Waverton Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Bessemer Gp holds 757,426 shares.

