Cortland Advisers Cut Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Position as Shares Rose; Kimberly (KMB) Shareholder Garrison Financial Boosted Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.48 million shares traded or 26.07% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.22; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Net $524M; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS IT IS TIME FOR THE GOV OF CANADA TO ENSURE THAT KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares to 35,859 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,628 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,390 shares. Miles Cap reported 0.79% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Tompkins Finance Corporation has 0.58% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Century Cos Incorporated owns 2.47 million shares. First Interstate Bankshares owns 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,157 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Com holds 0.12% or 1,228 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 64,856 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America De stated it has 6.00 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has 0.31% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 69,964 shares. Pggm holds 0.49% or 771,900 shares in its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr has invested 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Indiana And Mngmt reported 1,708 shares. Cornerstone Cap accumulated 3.7% or 180,382 shares. Paragon Cap Limited invested in 1,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.24 million shares. Eqis Management Inc invested in 0.02% or 15,165 shares. Amp Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 5.92 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25.24 million shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 6.64 million are owned by D E Shaw. Fincl Engines Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 315,449 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 14.43 million shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 14,625 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Evanson Asset Ltd owns 43,147 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 375,004 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.50 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com accumulated 656,040 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 295,301 are held by Systematic Management L P.

