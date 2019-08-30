Cortland Advisers Continues to Hold Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Hikari Power LTD Has Lowered National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake by $868,400; Share Value Declined

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.35M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.85. About 162,788 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,910 shares to 138,303 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 96,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.07% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 109,000 shares. Vertex One Asset Management owns 0.18% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 31,500 shares. Speece Thorson Gru Inc invested in 279,386 shares. Reinhart Prns, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 314,332 shares. First Republic Invest reported 246,924 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 245,062 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 22,575 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 18,730 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 0.86% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 14,635 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 77,481 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Limited has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 344,373 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 4,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 7,336 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 185 shares. Regions has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 24,422 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Conning reported 0.4% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cortland Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 282,703 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beach Counsel Pa holds 5.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 754,281 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 5,703 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 76,795 shares. Lucas Mngmt has invested 3.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Montag A And Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.02% or 22,598 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 29,350 shares.