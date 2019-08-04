Cortland Advisers Boosted Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $1.52 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Stock Declined, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Holding by $677,304

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 56,819 shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 11.34% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 7,489 shares. Cutter Comm Brokerage Inc holds 18,605 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 45,618 shares. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has 10.7% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 236,291 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The New Jersey-based Blackhill has invested 0.67% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Johnson Counsel reported 10,125 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0% stake. 3,310 are owned by Schafer Cullen Management. Washington has 3,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv owns 388,077 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Trust Comm Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,561 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 4,264 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge has 13,000 shares.

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equinor ASA: Annual general meeting approved dividend of USD 0.26 per share for fourth quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Noble Corporation plc (NE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL) Notice of Availability of AGM Materials – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.