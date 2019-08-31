Cortland Advisers Boosted Its Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Stake by $7.43 Million; Share Value Declined; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Holding in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.41M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 5.08M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q EPS 39c; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Covington has invested 1.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. First Corp In stated it has 1,816 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 34,855 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Com. B Riley Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Us Fincl Bank De owns 183,458 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,556 shares. Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 7,698 shares. Provise Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,614 shares. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, M Holding has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Company holds 0.1% or 14,918 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca holds 19,420 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1,578 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,700 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. $1.40M worth of stock was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 19,522 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital reported 47,206 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt owns 112,482 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company reported 8,648 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 1.09M shares. Axa has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Fmr Llc holds 0.05% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 12.00M shares. Glendon Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 135,798 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Huntington Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 900 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 585,528 shares. U S Glob Investors, a Texas-based fund reported 585,558 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 66,986 shares.

