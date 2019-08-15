Cortland Advisers Boosted Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position by $7.43 Million; Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Stake by $479,424

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 7.02M shares traded or 71.31% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 21,792 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110,000, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.17M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 50,188 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares with value of $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts stated it has 105,846 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,426 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 227,729 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,700 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 1.52M are owned by Dimensional Fund Lp. Cadence Management Lc accumulated 62,053 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 5,170 are owned by Holderness Invests Com. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.31% or 6,116 shares. Moreover, Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,698 shares. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.58% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Connecticut-based Sky Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold GBAB shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.13 million shares or 5.81% less from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors has 21,329 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 8,983 shares. Stifel accumulated 13,598 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Management accumulated 380 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.21% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) or 1.15M shares. Oxbow Ltd Co stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd has invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Hightower Advsr holds 9,012 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,000 shares. 27,700 are owned by Da Davidson. Citigroup invested in 0% or 4,911 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB).