Cortina Asset Management Upped Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stake by $810,194; Ionic Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (Call) (AU) as Market Valuation Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 228,476 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 191,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 241,982 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) (AU) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 82,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 2.94M shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD: RANDGOLD TO CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT W/DRC GOVT NEXT WEEK; 08/03/2018 – South Africa’s Anglogold backs Randgold’s negotiations with Congo govt; 19/03/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Award And Acceptance Of Share Options To Executive Directors And The Company Secretary Of Anglogold Ashanti; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN TO STAY IN ROLE UNTIL AUG. 30; 15/03/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES – CO’, ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI’S KIBALI MINE, GLENCORE’S MUTANDA MINE HAVE RESIGNED FROM FEC, CONGOLESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 14/03/2018 – MALI’S INDUSTRIAL GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 59.3 TONNES IN 2018, FROM 49.6 TONNES IN 2017 – MINES MINISTRY; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 14/05/2018 – Congo mining regulations committee completes work, miners say; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – ON MARCH 7, MEETING TOOK PLACE BETWEEN PRESIDENT JOSEPH KABILA KABANGE OF DRC AND REPRESENTATIVES OF MINING INDUSTRIES AT REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 48,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 399,362 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 73,045 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 39,653 shares. Menta Cap Lc has invested 0.15% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,254 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 891 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 7,952 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 12,356 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 6,808 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 44,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj accumulated 429,769 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 174,485 shares to 13,415 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 268,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,873 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

